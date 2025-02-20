BLACKPINK announce world tour: How to get tickets

February 20, 2025
BLACKPINK has announced world tour with social dates across Asia, Europe and America.
The famous K-pop girl band is set to perform concerts around the world under the label of YG entertainment
Fan favourite Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie are set to start their musical tour in July 2025.
This comes as YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk revealed that the band is all ready to reunite for a tour.
"There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK,” he said before adding: "We are working hard so that many YG artists can meet with many fans."
The tickets for the global shows go live on sale on Thursday, Feb. 27, at LiveNation.com.
Find out the list of BLACKPINK'S 2025 World Tour dates below.
Saturday, July 5 — Seoul, South Korea — Goyang Stadium
Sunday, July 6 — Seoul, South Korea — Goyang Stadium
Saturday, July 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. — SoFi Stadium
Friday, July 18 — Chicago, Ill. — Soldier Field Stadium
Tuesday, July 22 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Saturday, July 26 — New York, N.Y. — Citi Field
Saturday, Aug. 2 — Paris, France — Stade de France
Wednesday, Aug. 6 — Milan, Italy— Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
Saturday, Aug. 9 — Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olímpic
Friday, Aug. 15 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium