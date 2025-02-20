BLACKPINK announce world tour: How to get tickets

BLACKPINK has announced world tour with social dates across Asia, Europe and America.



The famous K-pop girl band is set to perform concerts around the world under the label of YG entertainment

Fan favourite Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie are set to start their musical tour in July 2025.

This comes as YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk revealed that the band is all ready to reunite for a tour.

"There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK,” he said before adding: "We are working hard so that many YG artists can meet with many fans."

The tickets for the global shows go live on sale on Thursday, Feb. 27, at LiveNation.com.

Find out the list of BLACKPINK'S 2025 World Tour dates below.

Saturday, July 5 — Seoul, South Korea — Goyang Stadium

Sunday, July 6 — Seoul, South Korea — Goyang Stadium

Saturday, July 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. — SoFi Stadium

Friday, July 18 — Chicago, Ill. — Soldier Field Stadium

Tuesday, July 22 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Saturday, July 26 — New York, N.Y. — Citi Field

Saturday, Aug. 2 — Paris, France — Stade de France

Wednesday, Aug. 6 — Milan, Italy— Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

Saturday, Aug. 9 — Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olímpic

Friday, Aug. 15 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium