Machine Gun Kelly drops cryptic hints as big life change approaches: 'Can't wait'

Machine Gun Kelly is all set to take his dad's duties

The rapper whose real name is Colson Baker took to his official Instagram account on February 16 to give a glimpse of how is preparing himself for his upcoming responsibilities as Megan Fox is ready to welcome their first child soon.

"Church was right on time today," the 34-year-old soon to be dad of two wrote on a now deleted post, as a screenshot is hared by Page Six.

"Can't wait," he continued, adding emojis of a baby feeder and a person feeding a baby hinting at his dad duties.

Kelly penned down the message over a picture of a chrch's stage with a quote that reads, "Your past is not your purpose — your priority is ahead of you."

The post came after Kelly responded to the speculations of his slpit from Fox at the enf of January.

In the cryptic post on his Instagram, he uploaded two shirtless photographs, showing off his tattoos and facial hair, and captioned it, "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything."

The rapper was seemigly pointing a a report by TMZ claiming that the former couple has broken their communication as the due date of their baby's arrival reaches.