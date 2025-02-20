Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting

Ant Anstead is taking notice of Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's playful banter on a show they star alongside El Moussa's wife Heather.

The British automotive expert and TV host sat with Haack, El Moussa, and Heather in a recent episode of The Flip Off to announce the winner of this week’s guest bedroom design challenge.

Before they began, Haack teased El Moussa while they all were seated outside at Christina’s Newport Beach, California home. “So were you bothering him or what?” referring to Anstead.

Tarek hit back with a smirk, “Your presence just being around him is bothering him,” to which Christina responded, “No, he’s fine.”

Heather also added to the banter, motioning between Anstead and Christina, and asking, "I have a question. How is this situation?” as Anstead and Haack, who married in December 2018, only recently reconciled after their September 2020 divorce. The exes also share a son, Hudson, now 5.

Anstead looked at Christina and Tarek instead and commented, “Once you guys stop flirting with each other, let's get into it. Cause we’re here to do a job.”

“I’m just an innocent victim," El Moussa defended himself, adding "I just sit here and she abuses me.”

Agreeing with his ex-wife’s first husband, Anstead joked back, “We are both innocent victims.”

“We should get all of us together and start a boy band,” El Moussa added to the joke by seemingly including Christina’s third husband, Josh Hall, from whom she split in July 2024.

Anstead reiterated that El Moussa and Haack stop flirting, to which Heather gave him a subtle warning. “Ant, now you’re really going to be in trouble if you keep using that word."

Christina also shares two children—daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9—with Tarek. Meanwhile, Tarek and Heather share a son, Tristan, 2.