Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact

Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason isn't her emergency contact

Kylie Kelce revealed that Jason Kelce is not her emergency contact and here is why.

In a recently released promo of the upcoming episode of Kylie's podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 32-year-old host shared a hilarious reason why the former Philadelphia Eagles center is not in her emergency contact.

"My husband is not my emergency contact," she began.

"I know, earth-shattering," the expectant mom admitted, noting, "My mother is my emergency contact, and let me tell you why."

Kylie explained that Jason gets too many random calls from unknown people which is why she chose her mother's contact as an emergency one.

"He gets so many random people calling him," Kylie mentioned. "It is insane how many people call him from random phone numbers."

Due to the overwhelming number of calls Jason usually ignores the ring, however, he only answers when he knows the number.

And she noted if her mother calls "he would pick up the phone without question."

"I have full faith," Kylie explained. "I would have it be Jason if I thought he was gonna answer the phone. I do trust my husband to handle s*** and to be there for me."