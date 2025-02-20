Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager

Sharon Osbourne regrets stopping her husband Ozzy Osbourne from auditioning for Pirates of the Caribbean.

Sharon, 72, made the confession in a recent episode of The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan as she branded it as the "biggest mistake" she made as Ozzy's manager.

"Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?" Sharon asked Corgan, 57. "He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no."

"Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?" Sharon continued, and Corgan agreed. "He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless."

However, Ozzy has appeared in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Little Nicky, and an episode of Crime Scene: Investigation, among other television shows and movies.

Sharon's statement comes weeks after she shared that Ozzy can no longer walk due to Parkinsons' disease ahead of his Black Sabbath reunion concert in July.

“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this,” she told The Sun in February.

"Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs," she explained. "But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."

However, Ozzy won't be performing a full set at the concert during the reunion.