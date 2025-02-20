Taylor Swift's involvement in 'It Ends with Us' production exposed

Taylor Swift continues to get tangled up in the It Ends with Us legal drama as resurfaced videos confirm her involvement in the film's production.

Famous social media influencer Melanie King took to X to point out discrepancies between the singer’s previous claims of non-involvement and several resurfaced interview clips that suggest otherwise.

Isabela Ferrer, who took up the role of young Lily Bloom, confirmed Swift’s involvement in her casting in one of the promotional interviews for the film.

"Yes she did. I don't even know if I'm meant to be saying it but I'm saying it. She was a helpful part of the process of the audition which I found out later after I got it and that rocks my world," the actress admitted.

In a separate interview, director and actor Justin Baldoni was seen confirming the claim as well, “I was casting and had shown her tape to Blake and Taylor, and they both said yes.”

This comes after the 35-year-old singer previously denied being a producer with sources claiming she had "no creative involvement in the film".

Swift’s name has been linked to Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit, which amongst other things, alleged that Lively and Ryan Reynolds used her influence to make edits to the rooftop scene.

He also mentioned Lively's reference to Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen in text messages, referring to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons” in an attempt to force pressure on Baldoni.

Rumors of a fallout between the Grammy winner and actress have since reached an all-time high, with insiders reporting that Swift refused an invitation to the SNL 50th Anniversary Special as Lively was on the guest list.