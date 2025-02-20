Kim Kardashian defends daughter North West amid The Lion King nepotism backlash

Kim Kardashian acknowledged that her daughter, North West is "not a singer" after the young star faced online backlash for her performance in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl last May.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, behind-the-scenes footage revealed North's preparation for the role of Simba, where she performed I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.

Despite working with a vocal coach and having just four days to rehearse, North’s casting sparked accusations of nepotism from critics who argued that the role should have gone to a trained performer.

According to Daily Mail, Kim addressed the controversy directly in a confessional, saying, "She’s not Whitney Houston, duh. She got the job because of her parents. But North is a performer, and people want to see her."

Moreover, the SKIMS founder also hit back at online trolls criticizing her daughter, stating, "If anyone wants to hate on a child having the time of their lives, f*** you."

While Kardashian admitted she had hesitations about letting North take on the role, fearing the pressure and public scrutiny, she ultimately supported her daughter’s enthusiasm, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Kim shared, "North was so excited to do this. We had a family discussion, and right away, she said, ‘Please, Mom, I want to do it.’"

Despite the criticism, Kim and her family, including Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, proudly attended the performance, celebrating North’s moment on stage, as per the publication.