Hayden Panettiere pays touching tribute to late brother Jansen Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere honored the memory of her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, on the second anniversary of his passing at age 28.

The Heroes star shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, reflecting on his profound impact on her life.

In regards to this, she wrote, "This amazing human being touched the lives of so many. Especially mine. The pain isn't quantifiable. I pray you're in a beautiful place, J. That you're at peace and that when all is said and done… I'll see you again. Rest easy, brother. You are so missed and beyond loved."

According to Daily Mail, Jansen Panettiere, an actor and graffiti artist, passed away due to cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart) and complications with his aortic valve.

He was laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York.

In a past interview with People, Hayden opened up about the devastating loss, describing Jansen as her only sibling and expressing deep sorrow over his passing.

Moreover, she said, "It was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul. I will always be heartbroken about it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

Additionally, the siblings had worked together on several projects, including Tiger Cruise (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), and The Forger (2012).

Jansen's final role was in Bart Bagalzby and the Garbage Genie, which premiered on VOD earlier this year.

Furthermore, Hayden, who has been open about her struggles with addiction, is set to release her memoir, Break Free: Addiction, Trauma, and How the Cheerleader Saved Herself, in 2026.

It is worth mentioning that she recently completed filming Sleepwalker, a psychological thriller in which she plays a grieving mother.