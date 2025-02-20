Kanye West, Bianca Censori planning to release film amid divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly planning to release a movie, as per Page Six.

A close insider told the outlet that the controversial rapper and his wife have a yet-to-be-released "fashion film" that offers an artistic view of their romance.

As per the source, the project was initially set to be released in November, just before their second wedding anniversary.

“My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes,” the confidant told the publication.

“The calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric,” continued the source.

The insider added that Kanye would definitely drop the film despite rumours of his split from Bianca.

“She’s a star,” a tipster said. “Ye drops [projects] when everyone’s least expecting them. He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain.”

For those unversed, Kanye and Bianca were on a world tour before returning to Los Angeles in late January.