Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on private romance with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld has opened up about her decision to keep her relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen away from the public spotlight.

in an interview with Who What Wear published on February 19, Steinfeld explained her perspective on privacy, stating, “When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.”

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023 but kept their relationship private until November 2024, when they announced their engagement.

Following which, Allen spoke about his fiancée in Steinfeld’s newsletter, Beau Society, saying, “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy.”

Steinfeld debuted her engagement ring publicly at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on February 6, 2025, where Allen was named MVP.

Reflecting on the proposal, she shared "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical,” she added, “That's the word.”