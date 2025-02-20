Robert De Niro spills the truth about life with 20-month-old daughter Gia

The legendary actor, Robert De Niro, recently got candid and shared what life looks like with his 20-month-old daughter, Gia.

Conversing with Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the 81-year-old actor talked about life at home with his youngest child and how they spend time together.

Robert shared that he doesn’t watch as many movies as he should because he often finds himself watching children's TV instead, saying, “I don’t watch as many movies as I should; I try to watch films, especially that I’m to.”

The Irishman star added, “I just wanna keep up, but I watch current events if you will news stuff like that. Now I watch with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel.”

Mills asked, “Do you know about Bluey?” to which he responded, “I’ll look up; I’ll look for them.”

“The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel I didn't know of them until I started seeing them and my daughter loves to watch them… But they’re great!” Robert noted.

For the unversed, the Casino actor has his youngest child, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, a professional martial artist.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Gia, Robert De Niro also has six other children: Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott.

He shares Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with his other ex-wife Grace Hightower and twins Aaron and Julian, 28, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.