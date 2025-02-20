'Good American Family': True story of Natalia Grace revealed

Hulu has released the official trailer for "Good American Family", revealing a first at the gripping new drama.

The upcoming series featuring Ellen Pompeo is inspired by real events and tells the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan.

Thousands of people took to social media shortly after the trailer was released, asking about "the true story behind "Good American Family."

Set to release on March 19, the series is based on the real-life case of Natalia Grace, an orphan with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, who was adopted by an American couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett, in 2010. The Barnetts initially believed Natalia was a 6-year-old child when they adopted her. However, they later became convinced she was an adult posing as a child, alleging she exhibited disturbing behavior, including threats to their family.

The story took a bizarre turn when, in 2012, the Barnetts successfully petitioned a court to legally change Natalia’s birth year from 2003 to 1989, making her 22 years old on paper. They then rented an apartment for her in Lafayette, Indiana, and moved to Canada with their three biological children, effectively abandoning her. Natalia, who has physical disabilities due to her condition, struggled to live independently. In 2019, the Barnetts faced charges of neglect of a dependent, but these were later dropped—Michael was acquitted in 2022, and Kristine’s charges were dismissed in 2023 after evidence, including DNA testing and statements from Natalia’s birth mother, confirmed she was a minor at the time of adoption.

The case gained national attention, drawing comparisons to the horror movie Orphan (2009), where an adult woman pretends to be a child with sinister intentions.