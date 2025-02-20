Alexandra Daddario becomes Meghan Markle's new Hollywood friend

Meghan Markle hit two million followers on Instagram just over one and a half month after she returned to social media platform.

The Suits actress has been trying to make new connections in Hollywood to relaunch her career since she arrived in the US in 2020.

Her arrival on Instagram speaks volumes of how popular Prince Harry's wife has become in the US.

Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Morin Morris, Blake Lively and Zoe Saldana are among some high profile celebrities who follow The Duchess of Sussex on Instagram.

The latest addition to her list of followers is Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario.

It came as the Duchess of Sussex recently announced that her new show "With Love, Meghan" will release next month.

She also announced to launch a new lifestyle brand "As Ever".



