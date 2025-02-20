Beyonce makes ‘historic’ move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal

Beyonce just unveiled her “historic partnership” with Ulta Beauty.

The 43-year-old pop super star’s brand, Cécred has confirmed Ulta Beauty being its first retail partner, over which the Single Ladies crooner expressed her excitement.

In a conversation with WWD, Beyonce said, “In the past year, we've helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like.”

She continued, “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

Additionally, the Cowboy Carter album maker also specified how she based her beauty brand to be “an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science and testing for all hair types.”

“As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it's kept us in boxes,” she explained.

The Crazy In Love singer also mentioned, “But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it's coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences.”

“Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves,” Beyonce concluded.

