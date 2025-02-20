Nickelodeon confirms new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' series

After much wait, Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios have confirmed that a new series in the Avatar universr is in the works after The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.



Officially titled Seven Havens, the show was announced to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original series.

It will be set after the events of Korra and will focus "around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar.”

According to reports, it will have two seasons with 13 episodes each. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are back for the show.

More details about the project have been kept under wraps, but what’s confirmed is that the shooting has begun.

While the official logline of the series reads, "Avatar: Seven Havens is set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior."

"Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse," it noted.