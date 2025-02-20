 
Geo News

Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress

Lady Gaga made headlines when she wore a meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress
Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress

Lady Gaga just talked about her popular and uncanny meat dress that she wore more than a decade ago.

The 38-year-old singer believes that she won’t wear another meat dress now, after sparking controversy over wearing an attire made out of raw beef.

During a lie detector test that she took for Vanity Fair, when she was asked is she would do the same now, Gaga answered, "I don't think so, no."

However, the person monitoring the test noted that her reply was "inconclusive" to which she exclaimed, "Oh. Well, that was a surprise."

For context, Gaga’s gown was designed by Franc Fernandez and sparked a debate due the utilization od actual meat to create the dress, but she did previously clarify that it wasn't meant to offend vegetarians or vegans.

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, the Born This Way singer revealed that the dress she wore had "many interpretations", including a representation of how she is more than just a "piece of meat.”

Additionally, it was also revealed that fashion designer Brandon Maxwell also helped style the Die With A Smile crooner’s meat dress and he was actually a vegan at the time.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source
Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims