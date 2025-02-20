Lady Gaga reveals real thoughts behind viral meat dress

Lady Gaga just talked about her popular and uncanny meat dress that she wore more than a decade ago.

The 38-year-old singer believes that she won’t wear another meat dress now, after sparking controversy over wearing an attire made out of raw beef.

During a lie detector test that she took for Vanity Fair, when she was asked is she would do the same now, Gaga answered, "I don't think so, no."

However, the person monitoring the test noted that her reply was "inconclusive" to which she exclaimed, "Oh. Well, that was a surprise."

For context, Gaga’s gown was designed by Franc Fernandez and sparked a debate due the utilization od actual meat to create the dress, but she did previously clarify that it wasn't meant to offend vegetarians or vegans.

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, the Born This Way singer revealed that the dress she wore had "many interpretations", including a representation of how she is more than just a "piece of meat.”

Additionally, it was also revealed that fashion designer Brandon Maxwell also helped style the Die With A Smile crooner’s meat dress and he was actually a vegan at the time.