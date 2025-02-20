Prince William, Kate Middleton 'model' for US brand amid criticism on Meghan

It's common knowledge that Kate Middleton does not charge designers for wearing their clothes.

The British royal family members are not supposed to accept free clothing from designers either.

The wife of Prince William She buys her own clothes and footwears from her personal funds, just like any other citizen.

By wearing their designs, Kate inadvertently gives significant publicity to the brands, which is considered a benefit for the designers.

Sometimes, designers might loan her outfits for major events, but she would still pay for any items she chooses to keep.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent Instagram post on Valentine's Day, however, left some people confused when a sportwear brand publicly claimed that she and her husband were wearing their shoes.

The couple's post revealed a comment from a major brand, forcing people to think whether their photo was some kind of a publicity for the brand.

In the comments section of the Prince and Princess of Wales' intimate photo, the Instagram account of New Balance, a US-based multinational corporation, shared a heart emoji and seemed to disclose that the couple wore their shoes in the picture.

The comment came just a couple of days before Meghann Markle was criticized for using her daughter's picture to introduce her new lifestyle brand As Ever.

But Prince William and Kate Middleton are often spared criticism by the British tabloid media which usually lambasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no matter what the US-based couple do.