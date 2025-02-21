Alec Baldwin wife Hilaria breaks silence on fake accent claims

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her silence on fake accent accusations.

During the new TLC reality show, The Baldwins, wife of Alec Baldwin addressed the backlash she faced in 2020 for her Spanish accent.

She said, “I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal.”

“I'd be lying if I said [the controversy] didn't make me sad and it didn't hurt and it didn't put me in dark places,” Hilaria added.

Moreover, she went on to add that “it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realize that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms.”

“That's normal. That’s called being human,” Hilaria noted.

Hilaria, who shares eight children with husband Alec, explained further that “I'm raising my kids to be bilingual, I was raised bilingual. My family — all my nuclear family — now lives over in Spain.”

“I want to teach my kids pride in speaking more than one language. I think just growing up and speaking two languages is extremely special,” she added.