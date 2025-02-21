 
Prince Harry's uneventful life in US features ‘dog walking'

Prince Harry wants to get rid of the monotony of his life in US

February 21, 2025

Prince Harry is bored of his life in the US, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living with wife Meghan Markle in California, is tired of his monotonous routine.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Sun: “He just doesn’t have anything to do: from childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away. 

He added: “Friends say he’s made a decent stab at helping around the Montecito mansion, walking the dog and looking after the children. 

“But the truth is he is bored. 

“He can’t leave the mansion without a security detail and the couple’s neighbours – many of whom are far more famous than the royal couple – take little notice when they spot Harry out and about,” the expert noted.

