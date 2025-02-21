Jessica Simpson reveals why daughter Maxwell inspired her Nashville return

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell asked her mom to take her to her hometown Nashville ahead of her 11th birthday.

In a recent chat with People, the 44-year-old singer shared the heartwarming wish her daughter shared that melted her heart.

“She said, ‘You know that song by Hank Williams, 'I Saw The Light?' It’s my favorite song and I want to go where the light is. I want to be there on my 11th birthday, it just feels like that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

To celebrate the birthday girl's special day, the whole family went to a ranch in Franklin, Tennessee.

Despite singing happy birthday that morning, Maxwell asked her Simpson “Will you wake me up to 'I Saw The Light?' ” shared Simpson,

“I got chills all over my body," the mom of three noted.

“My daughter led me back to Nashville," she said. "That’s where I recorded my first gospel record at 15 years old and I had to come back. My daughter, her wanting to see the light, showed me the light."

During this family visit, Simpson worked on her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1, which is all set to release on March 21.

Her new music project came after her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson in January.

Simpson shares three children with Johnson's daughters, Maxwell and Birdie, and son, Ace.