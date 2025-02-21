 
Salma Hayek goes all out for step daughter Mathilde birthday: ‘We love you'

Web Desk
February 21, 2025

Salma Hayek is celebrating her step daughter’a birthday with a loved up note.

The actress, who shares Mathilde Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault, turned to her Instagram to write a birthday post for her daughter.

"Happy Birthday Tildie," Hayek began her caption.

"Wishing you a year as bright, beautiful, and full of promise as you are. So proud of the woman you’ve become! We love you @mathildepinault,” she ended the caption with a heart.

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," Salma told Red magazine in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

Speaking about continuing her work schedule, Salma told PEOPLE back in 2015: “It’s important that your kids understand that they are the most important thing but it’s not all about them.”

She added: "You set an example that you are also your own person and you have to continue to grow in the field that you are working.”

