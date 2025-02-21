ASAP Rocky makes sweet gesture on Rihanna's birthday after gun trial win

A$AP Rocky was spotted in a celebratory mood upon Rihanna's birthday, which nearly coincided with his gun trial victory.

The rapper, 36, was out shopping for birthday gifts for his longtime girlfriend, who turned 37 on Thursday, People Magazine reported.

Rocky made stops in Beverly Hills, picking up a Rolex and sorting through a women’s boutique before slipping out the back entrance of Chanel on Rodeo Drive.

The shopping trip came only a day after the court's verdict which left Rihanna emotional and in tears.

Rocky, who had been facing up to 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting former friend A$AP Relli in 2021, ran straight into her arms after being acquitted. Their two sons RZA and Riot were also present in the court.

"THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram Stories.

That same evening, the couple was seen celebrating over dinner in Beverly Hills.

Rocky also expressed his gratitude to the jury when he was cleared of all charges, saying, "Thanks y’all for saving my life."