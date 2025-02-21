 
Geo News

Andrew Tate sparks outrage with controversial comment on Ariana Grande

The 'Wicked' star recently sparked health concerns among her fans

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Andrew Tate sparks outrage with controversial comment on Ariana Grande
Andrew Tate sparks outrage with controversial comment on Ariana Grande

Andrew Tate faced backlash after writing some 'sick' comments about Ariana Grande's appearance.

The 38-year-old former professional kickboxer posted an indecent tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the 31-year-old actress.

"I'm sorry Ariana Grande you're too skinny and I would no longer f*** you. Access denied," the influencer wrote in the post.

Moreover, the self-described misogynist social media personality, who was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, left crude comments on a photo of the Wicked actress, penning that Grande "looks like a crack h**."

Fans expressed their anger at Tate's "sick" comments and called his tweet "disgusting."

"This is the most disrespectful and disgusting tweet I’ve seen today. How the f*** are people like this still on this app? Absolutely ridiculous," one user clapped back.

A second fan wrote, "She's more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn't been to jail," while a third added, "Why do men think it's ok to comment on women's bodies?"

Meghan Markle generosity unearthed by latest gesture video
Meghan Markle generosity unearthed by latest gesture
Jessica Simpson says quitting alcohol helped her overcome songwriting fears
Jessica Simpson says quitting alcohol helped her overcome songwriting fears
Kylie Kelce shares why she avoids throwing big birthday parties for babies
Kylie Kelce shares why she avoids throwing big birthday parties for babies
Salma Hayek goes all out for step daughter Mathilde birthday: ‘We love you' video
Salma Hayek goes all out for step daughter Mathilde birthday: ‘We love you'
Kourtney Kardashian shares challenges of newly blended family with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian shares challenges of newly blended family with Travis Barker
Meghan Markle calls herself a ‘jar of Nutella' in New Instagram post video
Meghan Markle calls herself a ‘jar of Nutella' in New Instagram post
Meghan Markle's attempt to ‘rescue' brand has invited new crisis video
Meghan Markle's attempt to ‘rescue' brand has invited new crisis
Mandy Moore cheers up son Gus on 4th birthday amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore cheers up son Gus on 4th birthday amid LA wildfires