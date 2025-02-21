Andrew Tate sparks outrage with controversial comment on Ariana Grande

Andrew Tate faced backlash after writing some 'sick' comments about Ariana Grande's appearance.

The 38-year-old former professional kickboxer posted an indecent tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the 31-year-old actress.

"I'm sorry Ariana Grande you're too skinny and I would no longer f*** you. Access denied," the influencer wrote in the post.

Moreover, the self-described misogynist social media personality, who was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, left crude comments on a photo of the Wicked actress, penning that Grande "looks like a crack h**."

Fans expressed their anger at Tate's "sick" comments and called his tweet "disgusting."

"This is the most disrespectful and disgusting tweet I’ve seen today. How the f*** are people like this still on this app? Absolutely ridiculous," one user clapped back.

A second fan wrote, "She's more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation, and hasn't been to jail," while a third added, "Why do men think it's ok to comment on women's bodies?"