Leighton Meester to join husband Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

Leighton Meester is set to make a guest appearance in the second season of her husband's hit show Nobody Wants This.

The Gossip Girl alum will play Abby, the middle school nemesis of Bell's character Joanne, who is now an "Instagram mommy influencer," per Variety.

Meester's appearance won't be the only new addition to the cast, with the publication noting that Miles Fowler will also be starring as a guest star.

The Bottoms alum will play a potential love interest for Justine Lupe's character Morgan and is on Brody's character's basketball team, the Matzah Ballers.

Work on the second season of the hit Netflix series began not long after the show released—with the filming set to kick off in March, per star Jackie Tohn.

The upcoming season will pick up where the season 1 finale left off, showing Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) at a crossroads in their relationship as Joanne admitted she's hesitant to convert to Judaism, which is something of a nonnegotiable for Noah, who is keen to become the head rabbi.

The role will be Meester and Brody's latest screentime together after 2023's River Wild and Brody's recurring role on her former ABC sitcom Single Parents.