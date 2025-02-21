Hilaria Baldwin addresses criticism over her Spanish accent

Hilaria Baldwin has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her Spanish accent.

In the premiere episode of her new reality show, The Baldwins, the 41-year-old said she's still "hurt" over her accent controversy as people began questioning her identity.

“I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal,” Hilaria said in a confessional scene.

She further said, “I'd be lying if I said [the controversy] didn't make me sad and it didn't hurt and it didn't put me in dark places."

"But it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realize that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms," continued Alec Baldwin's wife.

“That's normal,” added Hilaria, who claimed to be from Spain. “That’s called being human.”

For those unversed, the controversy surrounding the Yoga Vida co-founder's identity arose in December 2020 after reports surfaced that she was born in Boston.

Addressing the controversy then, she posted a lengthy video on her Instagram explaining that although she was born in the U.S., she also spent some of her childhood in Spain.

The mother of seven said she grew up speaking both English and Spanish.