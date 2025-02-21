Drake's Sydney show leaves fans in frenzy over viral X-rated detail

Drake’s Anita Max Win Tour has been making waves in Sydney, but it’s not just his music that has the fans talking.

A now-viral TikTok video has left many flustered after an unexpected X-rated detail was spotted during his performance.

According to Daily Mail, a TikTok user Porsha Deshannon shared a clip of the 38-year-old rapper performing in a black tracksuit with gold dollar signs.

However, instead of focusing on his performance, fans quickly zoomed in on a noticeable b***e in his pants.

Meanwhile, Porsha jokingly told viewers, “Just watch the video, okay? Ain’t nothing special happening. Don’t be weird.”

The comment section erupted with hilarious reactions as one fan wrote, “Those pants look good. I saw what you did there,” while another quipped, “Nice view.”

Furthermore, Drake has been in the spotlight for more than just his outfit, as per the outlet.

The rapper recently went viral after footage showed a drone hovering outside his luxury penthouse in Sydney.

While some speculated it was a privacy invasion, others pointed out that it may have been a staged promo for his crypto casino partnership, as per the publication.