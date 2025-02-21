 
Brittany Mahomes throws grand birthday party for daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes shares sneak peek into a flamingo-themed pool party for her daughter Sterling's fourth birthday with family and friends

February 21, 2025

Brittany Mahomes made sure her daughter Sterling’s fourth birthday was an unforgettable celebration.

On February 20, the mother of three shared behind-the-scenes moments from the special day, including photos of an elaborate flamingo-themed cake.

The cake featured pink frosting, flamingo decorations, green leaves, and a golden number “4” with a heartfelt birthday message.

Sterling’s celebration appeared to be a fun-filled pool party, as another snap showed her posing on an inflatable flamingo while wearing a matching swimsuit.

Earlier in the day, Brittany and her husband, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, posted a touching tribute to their daughter, calling her the “sweetest, most kind little girl” and expressing gratitude for their journey as parents.

Moreover, Sterling also marked the occasion with a brand-new hairstyle, sporting a braided ponytail with pink extensions.

Earlier this month, she had received her first haircut, a milestone Brittany proudly documented.

Brittany and Patrick, who also share son Patrick “Bronze,” 2, and newborn daughter Golden Raye, have embraced parenthood fully.

It is worth mentioning that Patrick recently shared in a press conference that they’re content with their growing family for now, though they may reconsider in the future.

