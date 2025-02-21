Princess Anne, King Charles hold crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla held a crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace as they recognised humanitarian efforts across the globe.

As per the royal family, at Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen, joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, welcomed exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.

The reception also marked the anniversaries of four global charities.

During the reception, King Charles and Queen Camilla, and guests had an opportunity to view displays on the work of the four humanitarian organisations, as well as see stories from volunteers who work with the organisations.

The King and Queen also saw a collection of images from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) sent to the King for World Humanitarian Day in August 2024.

Earlier in the week, King Charles also awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace.