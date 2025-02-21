Tom Schwartz makes shocking confession about his dating life

Tom Schwartz has seemingly confirmed that he has parted ways with Sophia Skoro after less than a year of dating.

Speaking to US Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules alum confirmed that he's not romantically involved with anyone rightnow.

"Honestly, I am not formally dating anyone," he told the oulet. "I am just hanging out. So, there is not much to say about my love life.”

The TV personality added that he spent Valentine's Day doing "nothing."

“I was in Minnesota,” he told the outlet. “With one of my first loves: the great state of Minnesota.”

For those unversed, Tom first went public with his relationship with Sophia in April 2024, two years after finalizing his divorce from Katie Maloney.

"We actually met on a whim at TomTom,” the 42-year-old told Nick Viall at that time.

“It’s funny, ironically, around that moment, I made a pledge, not only to myself, but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I’m just going to be single and work for the next two years. Then I bumped into her,” she added.