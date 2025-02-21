 
Geo News

Tom Schwartz makes shocking confession about his dating life

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz opens up about his love life

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Tom Schwartz makes shocking confession about his dating life
Tom Schwartz makes shocking confession about his dating life

Tom Schwartz has seemingly confirmed that he has parted ways with Sophia Skoro after less than a year of dating. 

Speaking to US Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules alum confirmed that he's not romantically involved with anyone rightnow.

"Honestly, I am not formally dating anyone," he told the oulet. "I am just hanging out. So, there is not much to say about my love life.”

The TV personality added that he spent Valentine's Day doing "nothing."

“I was in Minnesota,” he told the outlet. “With one of my first loves: the great state of Minnesota.”

For those unversed, Tom first went public with his relationship with Sophia in April 2024, two years after finalizing his divorce from Katie Maloney.

"We actually met on a whim at TomTom,” the 42-year-old told Nick Viall at that time.

“It’s funny, ironically, around that moment, I made a pledge, not only to myself, but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I’m just going to be single and work for the next two years. Then I bumped into her,” she added.

Princess Anne, King Charles hold crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace video
Princess Anne, King Charles hold crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace
Hilaria Baldwin addresses criticism over her Spanish accent
Hilaria Baldwin addresses criticism over her Spanish accent
Kanye West sparks controversy with racial remarks: Report
Kanye West sparks controversy with racial remarks: Report
Queen Camilla meets survivors of domestic abuse in London
Queen Camilla meets survivors of domestic abuse in London
Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with stylish look in Calabasas
Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with stylish look in Calabasas
Taylor Swift's major role in production of 'It Ends With Us' gets revealed
Taylor Swift's major role in production of 'It Ends With Us' gets revealed
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle rift finds a second wind and takes a dark turn
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle rift finds a second wind and takes a dark turn
Meghan Markle's rebranding efforts ‘just don't seem to work'
Meghan Markle's rebranding efforts ‘just don't seem to work'