Angela Bassett on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023: 'I was deserving'

Angela Bassett has defended her viral "disappointment" facial expression over losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023.

In a candid interview with Town & Country, the 66-year-old actress said she deserved the Oscar that went to Jamie.

“I found it interesting,” the Black Panther star told the outlet. “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

“I love applauding people. But in that moment…” continued Angela. “I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

For those unversed, Angela was nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards for best supporting actress category.

However, Jamie won the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.