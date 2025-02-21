 
Angela Bassett on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023: 'I was deserving'

Angela Bassett was nominated for 'best supporting actress' category for her performance in 'Black Panther' at the 2023 Oscars

February 21, 2025

Angela Bassett has defended her viral "disappointment" facial expression over losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023.

In a candid interview with Town & Country, the 66-year-old actress said she deserved the Oscar that went to Jamie.

“I found it interesting,” the Black Panther star told the outlet. “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

“I love applauding people. But in that moment…” continued Angela. “I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

For those unversed, Angela was nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards for best supporting actress category.

However, Jamie won the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

