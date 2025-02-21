Pamela Anderson hints at unexpected new venture

A celebrated Hollywood actress, Pamela Anderson, is set to embrace a new passion, continuing her family’s tradition.

The 57-year-old talked about her love for pickling while having tea with Alison Hammond on This Morning.

During the conversation, Hammond asked Anderson about her pickling affinity, to which she responded, “I’m a pickler! I come from a long line of picklers."

The Baywatch actress revealed, “My great-auntie Vie, she won all the pickle and mustard awards on Vancouver Island. It’s a serious thing in my family."

Anderson went on to note that her aunt taught her how to pickle, but she does it in her own way, saying, “I put dried roses in my pickles.”

“We're all trying to outdo each other,” The Last Showgirl star laughingly added.

Taking inspiration from the Broadway star, Hammond gave her a jar of pickles called "Pammy’s Pickles."

Anderson smilingly received the canned goods and praised the moniker for giving it a catchy name.

She quipped, "I am doing something possibly called Pamela’s Pickles," to which the host joked, "Am I the person who’s invented your new show?"

“It’s not a show, just one episode of something. I’m going to sell pickles! I do pickles in my spare time. You’ve got to try a bit of everything these days, you know?” Pamela Anderson concluded by saying.