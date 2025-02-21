 
Geo News

King Charles releases big statement after Meghan Markle's cryptic message

Meghan Markle breaks her silence in a new social media post

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

King Charles has released a big statement hours after his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle shared a cryptic message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the duchess posted a cryptic message through her artwork about the comments that followed her brand name announcement.

Meghan shared a picture of a white frame that contained a collage of photos, messages and sweet keepsakes, all showcasing meaningful tributes to different facets of her life.

The photos included snaps of her delicious culinary creations, and even a meta-style picture of her doing a food photoshoot.

She shared the post with a cryptic caption, “From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…”

Hours after Meghan’s message, the royal family released King Charles statement following major event at palace.

The statement reads, “Thank you to the exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.”

It further said, “At Buckingham Palace, The King and Queen, joined by The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, welcomed guests to thank them for their vital work.

“The reception also marked the anniversaries of four global charities.”


