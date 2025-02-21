Royal fans can ‘smell fakery' in Meghan Markle's new ventures

Meghan Markle has landed in trouble after an expert raised doubts about the success of her newly rebranded lifestyle venture, As Ever.

Speaking with GB News, News broadcaster Alex Dyke suggested that the public may not connect with the Duchess of Sussex’s brand.

During a discussion, Dyke claimed that audiences find it difficult to relate to Meghan and implied that her image lacks authenticity.

"I don't think there'd be an appetite for that with Meghan,” Dyke said, adding, "I watched the TV show with Silvester Stalone the other day, which was good because I'm a fan of Silvester Stalone.”

“It was just another version of the Kardashians,” he added.

"But the problem with Meghan, I think that the challenge is people don't warm to her for whatever reason, so they won't invest their time in it.

"I could be proved wrong. They can smell fakery. That's the thing that we all know people and presenters who would just say that it's entirely fake."

This comes after the Duchess of Sussex’s announcement that she is renaming her American Riviera Orchard brand, to As Ever, which represents continuity and tradition.