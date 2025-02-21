Video: How King Charles remained unfazed after attempt on his life

The video of an assassination attempt on King Charles, then Prince of Wales, still frightens people three decades after the incident actually took place.

"During a speech on Australia Day at Tumbalong Park in Sydney in 1994, Charles experienced a terrifying incident when 23-year-old student David Kang made a sudden dash towards the stage. Kang leaped over a barrier and reportedly discharged a firearm as he advanced towards the first son of Queen Elizabeth II."

The video of the incident is still widely circulated on social media and continues to garner thousands of views, with royal fans marveling at how Charles reacted when a guard pushed him in attempt to protect him.

King Charles looks unfazed during the incident which unfolded in front of a crowd.

A large number of people have admired King Charles for showing bravery in the face of a threat which could have left him injured or dead.

The then Prince Charles did not show any signs of panic or fear despite hearing shots.