'Suits' alum Gabriel Macht gets candid about return to spin-off

'Suits' alum, Gabriel Macht gets candid about his return to the shows spin-off

Suits alum Gabriel Macht is officially returning for NBC’s spinoff, Suits LA, after previously stating he was done with Harvey Specter.

Macht, who played the formidable lawyer for nine seasons, told Entertainment Weekly that he initially had no interest in returning to the role.

“I felt like we spent enough time with Harvey,” he said, “The story is done, and we had a really good ride.”

However, his decision changed after a call from the show's creator Aaron Korsh.

Macht admitted he was reluctant, preferring to focus on his family and business ventures.

"I really have made a strong choice to spend more time with my kids and raise my kids, be here for them, because Suits took a lot out of that," he said, adding that he also wanted to move beyond being Harvey Specter.

Despite his reservations, Macht ultimately saw the return as a practical decision.

“This was a business decision,” he acknowledged, emphasizing that longevity in the industry played a role in his choice.

Suits LA is set to introduce a new legal world while bringing back familiar faces, with Macht’s Harvey Specter now officially among them.

The show is set to premiere on February 23, 2025.