Kim Kardashian tells daughter: 'You're not gonna take me down'

Kim Kardashian got surprising information about daughter's popularity

Kim Kardashian is being surpassed by her own daughter North West.

In a post-credits scene in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim looked at the analytics from North’s performance of The Lion King song I Just Can’t Wait to Be King and the reality star was surprised to see that her daughter is more popular than her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"[North] generated 22 billion impressions and over $1 billion in advertising, media...Wait a minute. North West has 18% more popularity than all of her family members," Kardashian exclaimed.

"Um, okay, we're gonna have to work on this," she quipped. "North, you're not gonna take me down."

Elsewhere, she directed a straightforward message at haters of North’s performance.

“This is a big responsibility for a little kid," she said. “I already know what’s coming, you know, that she’s not Whitey Houston — duh! Oh, she got the job cause of her parents. North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on this, on anything, because she’s a personality, a performer, and if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives… F— you.”

"Anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater," she added. "And she’s not there to be Mariah Carey.”

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.