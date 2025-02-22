 
Geo News

Patrick Dempsey marks daughter special day with sweet snap

The actor is father to three kids, daughter Talula and twin sons Darby and Sullivan, 18

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Patrick Dempsey marks daughter special day with sweet snap
Patrick Dempsey marks daughter special day with sweet snap

Patrick Dempsey is celebrating daughter Talula's birthday with an adorable post.

The Grey's Anatomy alum took to his Instagram account on Thursday to mark his only daughter's 23rd birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud father shared a throwback photo of himself with Talula.

The actor can be seen sporting a dark colour sweater and checkered cap, as he hugs the little Talula while she sat on his lap.

Whereas, little Talula wore a light blue zipper sweater.

She sweetly pressed her cheeks against her father's while beaming a smile on the camera.

"Happy birthday Talula !!! 23 ! So proud of you," he proudly wrote in the caption.

Praising his oldest child, Dempsey went on to write, "You're an amazing human being, kind compassionate and funny."

"And absolutely beautiful inside and out," he concluded the caption with a red balloon emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Dempsey shares three kids, Talula and twin sons, Darby and Sullivan, 18, with his wife Jillian Dempsey.

In 2023, Dempsey was titled as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, gushed over his children's qualities in his cover stories.

"They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves and we just try to model our behavior and hopefully they’ll pick up on that," he praised.

Jessica Alba advised to find famous beau post Cash Warren split: Source
Jessica Alba advised to find famous beau post Cash Warren split: Source
George Clooney admits he though Amal would never date him
George Clooney admits he though Amal would never date him
'Suits' alum Gabriel Macht gets candid about return to spin-off
'Suits' alum Gabriel Macht gets candid about return to spin-off
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare
Meghan Markle's staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond
Meghan Markle's staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond