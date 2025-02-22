Patrick Dempsey marks daughter special day with sweet snap

Patrick Dempsey is celebrating daughter Talula's birthday with an adorable post.

The Grey's Anatomy alum took to his Instagram account on Thursday to mark his only daughter's 23rd birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud father shared a throwback photo of himself with Talula.

The actor can be seen sporting a dark colour sweater and checkered cap, as he hugs the little Talula while she sat on his lap.

Whereas, little Talula wore a light blue zipper sweater.

She sweetly pressed her cheeks against her father's while beaming a smile on the camera.

"Happy birthday Talula !!! 23 ! So proud of you," he proudly wrote in the caption.

Praising his oldest child, Dempsey went on to write, "You're an amazing human being, kind compassionate and funny."

"And absolutely beautiful inside and out," he concluded the caption with a red balloon emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Dempsey shares three kids, Talula and twin sons, Darby and Sullivan, 18, with his wife Jillian Dempsey.

In 2023, Dempsey was titled as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, gushed over his children's qualities in his cover stories.

"They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves and we just try to model our behavior and hopefully they’ll pick up on that," he praised.