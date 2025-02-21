'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set

Twilight franchise stars Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story.

Speaking at the MegaCon 2025 in Orlando, Ashley and Peter, who played Alice and Carlisle Cullen, revealed they got "in trouble" on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn set.

Ashley said producers tried to take the cast's phones during filming to prevent leaks. She recalled, "It makes me laugh when they tried to take away our phones — like that was gonna happen."

The actress shared that she and Peter got in trouble on set for taking selfies with a life-sized mannequin of Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan. Peter said, "It was life-sized."

"We were walking backstage and they were shooting on stage and we had to wait till their scene was over. And all of a sudden, I bumped into this table and there's a life-sized Kirsten Stewart laying on the table. They made a doll for when she breaks her neck ... do they call it a doll? A cadaver? You know, like a mannequin, but it looked exactly like her," he added.

The actor also shared, "So then we were laughing and we were taking selfies and picking her nose licking her ears — we were gonna show it to her later and then security saw us," adding, "So we got in trouble."

It is worth mentioning that Twilight stars reminisced about the fun filming moments more than a decade after the final movie was released.