Meghan Markle's staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond

Amazon's MGM Studios will take creative control of the "James Bond" film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit.

"Happy Valley" actor James Norton, "Divergent" star Theo James and "Kick-Ass" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among those with the highest odds to play the suave spy according to betting website Ladbrokes, although fans have speculated about heavyweights including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

Broccoli has hinted the next Bond will be a man in his thirties, ensuring a long run in the role.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, shared a screenshot of the news regarding the deal on X and asked his followers, "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?".

The most interesting reply came from Piers Morgan who wrote, "Me. Not a massive leap from ‘Pierce Brosnan’, I’m a box office banker (the ten movies I’ve been in have grossed over $2bn) and I’d restore Bond to the charming, womanising, hard-drinking, gambling, steely-eyed dealer of death that everyone wants him to be."

Morgan, who has featured in several movies, is famous a TV personality also known as s staunch critic of Meghan Markle, the American wife of British royal Prince Harry.

Morgan once lost his TV job due to his controversial remarks against the former actress.