 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond

Piers Morgan jokingly told Jeff Bezos nobody can be better James Bond than him

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Meghan Markles staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond

Amazon's MGM Studios will take creative control of the "James Bond" film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit.

"Happy Valley" actor James Norton, "Divergent" star Theo James and "Kick-Ass" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among those with the highest odds to play the suave spy according to betting website Ladbrokes, although fans have speculated about heavyweights including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

Broccoli has hinted the next Bond will be a man in his thirties, ensuring a long run in the role.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, shared a screenshot of the news regarding the deal on X and asked his followers, "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?".

The most interesting reply came from Piers Morgan who wrote, "Me. Not a massive leap from ‘Pierce Brosnan’, I’m a box office banker (the ten movies I’ve been in have grossed over $2bn) and I’d restore Bond to the charming, womanising, hard-drinking, gambling, steely-eyed dealer of death that everyone wants him to be."

Meghan Markles staunch critic asks Jeff Bezos to pick him as next James Bond

Morgan, who has featured in several movies, is famous a TV personality  also known as s staunch critic of Meghan Markle, the American wife of British royal Prince Harry.

Morgan once lost his TV job due to his controversial remarks against the former actress. 

Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare
Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings
Jenna Fischer demands bold change in workplaces for cancer screenings
Blake Lively requests extra protection after violent messages amid Justin Baldoni battle
Blake Lively requests extra protection after violent messages amid Justin Baldoni battle
Conan O'Brien remembers late parents as he prepares for Oscars hosting gig
Conan O'Brien remembers late parents as he prepares for Oscars hosting gig
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston love to talk 'gossip and politics': Source
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston love to talk 'gossip and politics': Source