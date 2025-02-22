Meghan Markle's vision board gets loving addition from Prince Archie

Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of her vision board on February 20.

The picture shared on Instagram, included inspiring quotes and nods to her upcoming lifestyle brand As Ever.

However, what caught attention was an adorable artwork by Prince Archie.

A green star drawing at the bottom of the board features a handwritten name and cute doodles by the eldest son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie, 5.

In the caption, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

The vision board also featured an illustration of Meghan and Harry walking their late dog, Guy

It is worth mentioning that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep their family life private, after launching her Instagram account earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex has occasionally shared glimpses of family life with the Duke of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet.

On Valentine’s Day, Meghan posted Instagram Stories of making heart-shaped breakfasts with Archie and Lilibet helping her.