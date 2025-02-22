 
Geo News

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer welcome second child

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer tied the knot in 2021

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer welcome second child
Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer welcome second child 

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have reportedly welcomed their second child.

The couple are now parents to two daughters, one who is named Ruthie and is two years old, as per Page Six.

As source reported that the Uptown Funk hitmaker made a brief appearance on Wednesday, at his mom’s birthday party wearing a mask because "he and Grace had a baby five days ago."

Ronson was joined by many of his family members including his DJ sister Samantha Ronson and stepfather, foreigner musician Mick Jones, as well as the artist’s stepsister Annabelle Dexter-Jones and her chef fiancé Daniel Humm.

The new arrival is also the sixth grandchild of acting legend Meryl Streep, who is the mother to Grace Gummer.

Gummer, 38, announced her second pregnancy in December when she attended an annual festive party wearing a red dress, showing off her baby bump.

Mark Ronson and the actress were first romantically linked in 2020 and then got married in September 2021. Even though both of them have previously been married, they have no children from their previous marriages. 

Meghan Markle's vision board gets loving addition from Prince Archie
Meghan Markle's vision board gets loving addition from Prince Archie
Jessica Alba advised to find famous beau post Cash Warren split: Source
Jessica Alba advised to find famous beau post Cash Warren split: Source
George Clooney admits he though Amal would never date him
George Clooney admits he though Amal would never date him
'Suits' alum Gabriel Macht gets candid about return to spin-off
'Suits' alum Gabriel Macht gets candid about return to spin-off
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Penn Badgley, Kristen Bell helping Leighton Meester, Adam Brody: Source
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
'Twilight' stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli share 'trouble' story from set
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare
Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare