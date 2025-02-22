Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer welcome second child

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have reportedly welcomed their second child.

The couple are now parents to two daughters, one who is named Ruthie and is two years old, as per Page Six.

As source reported that the Uptown Funk hitmaker made a brief appearance on Wednesday, at his mom’s birthday party wearing a mask because "he and Grace had a baby five days ago."

Ronson was joined by many of his family members including his DJ sister Samantha Ronson and stepfather, foreigner musician Mick Jones, as well as the artist’s stepsister Annabelle Dexter-Jones and her chef fiancé Daniel Humm.

The new arrival is also the sixth grandchild of acting legend Meryl Streep, who is the mother to Grace Gummer.

Gummer, 38, announced her second pregnancy in December when she attended an annual festive party wearing a red dress, showing off her baby bump.

Mark Ronson and the actress were first romantically linked in 2020 and then got married in September 2021. Even though both of them have previously been married, they have no children from their previous marriages.