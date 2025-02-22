Jessica Simpson details life since moving to Nashville

Jessica Simpson is spilling the beans on her life so far after moving to Nashville to work on new music.

The singer, 44, reminisced about music and motherhood in her 40s along with her sister Ashlee Ross in a joint interview with The Cut.

Simpson noted that one silver lining of moving to Nashville was there being "no paparazzi" unlike Los Angeles.

"I literally was doing cartwheels down the Walmart aisles,” she told the publication.

She gushed about simple joys like browsing in a CVS and saying, “Look at all these new little Vaselines!”

Simpson added that when it comes to her love of being able to casually walk around—or cartwheel—in public places, there's no shame. “I’m your all-American girl when it comes to that,” she said. “That’s for sure.”

Ross also noted her sister's obsession with supermarket strolls and the brighter side to it.

“I always love to go to your closet or your bathroom. It’s, like, 500 million products. My kids love nothing more than to go into your pantry because you have every treat on the planet. You really do love that CVS, Walmart, whatever.”

Simpson is mom to Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, all of whom she shares with her estranged husband Eric Johnson.

The musician also briefed about her creative process when making music.

“When I first got to Nashville to write my new record last year, I listened to CeCe Winans over and over—I Surrender All. Her version still gives me chills,” she shared in the interview.

Simpson explained how she began her process by “going backward and making a playlist” of music that deeply resonated with her rather than attempting to create “a little ditty that would be a hit.”

Meanwhile, Ross called her sister's new musical direction “Americana, rockabilly, timeless, old-school, classic vibe."

Simpson agreed, adding, “It’s about the instruments, not the computer. It’s about the simplicity of the story.”

The news of new music emerged after Simpson and her former NFL player husband, 45, separated following 10 years of marriage in January 2025.