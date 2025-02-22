Tom Brady turns to Irina Shayk amid Gisele Bundchen's baby news

Tom Brady, who previously dated Irina Shayk for four months in 2023 before calling it quits in October, has reportedly started his love story with her once again.

An insider reported to Page Six, “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go.”

The 47-year-old NFL star, reportedly got back in touch with the 39-year-old supermodel just a few months after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen’s pregnancy news came to public knowledge.

Another source revealed how the couple had discussed going on a trip together around the time of New Year’s.

“They've been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip,” they informed the outlet.

Brady and Shayk were first romantically linked back in July 2023 when he was snapped caressing the catwalk beauty’s face in his Rolls Royce.

The pair then ignited a whirlwind of romance rumours regarding their relationship, however by October, the flame seemed to die away.

At that time, an insider reported to Daily Mail, “If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina. He really thinks she is great.”

“But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams, he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father,” they added.

The insider continued, “Everything he does, he wants to give it 110 per cent, he knew he wasn't able to give his full attention and time to Irina and she is such a good person, that he didn't want her to feel less than in his world.”

“Maybe they will find each other in the future, but right now, it is easier for them to be friends,” they concluded of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s relationship at that time.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady parted ways from Gisele Bundchen in 2022, after 13 years of marriage and sharing children Vivian, 12, and Benjamin, 15.