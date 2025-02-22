Guy Fieri shares the biggest challenge in planning son Hunter's wedding

Guy Fieri revealed the toughest part of planning his son Hunter's wedding.

In a recent with People at the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Friday, Feb. 21, the 56-year-old Emmy winner talked about his oldest son's upcoming wedding to his fiancée Tara Bernstein.

The celebrity chef revealed that the couple is trying to shorten the list of guests as the celebration will take place at Fieri's Northern Californian home.

“They're both such big personalities, and they both have a lot of friends,” the TV personality told the outlet. “I mean, that's the toughest thing. [How] those two [will] whittle it down to 350. I have no clue.”

“I mean, it would be like picking 350 of these people saying who's going to make it,” he noted. “But no, it's going to be great, and creative and active and a lot of things.”

Back in November 2023, the 28-year-old proposed to Tara at the same house he plans to get married. At the special moment, Guy's and Tara's family was there to witness.

"My sons are my best friends," Fieri told the outlet. "My wife has been an incredible partner in life and the way we raised our kids."

Previously in November 2024, the proud father told the outlet, "I tell them that it's their day and it's their. I just hope that they make it their choices and not get steered by anybody else of how it needs to be. I just want them to be in the moment.”

"Sounds very Northern California hippie-ish of me, but that's what my little sister Morgan would always say to me is just, 'Be in the moment. Make sure that it's you and it's what you want. And don't make it somebody else's wedding. It's your wedding,’ " he added.