Jessica Simpson reveals mental health struggles after Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson parted ways in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage

February 22, 2025

Jessica Simpson has opened up about her "heartbreaking" split from husband Eric Johnson.

Taking to her Instagram, the former reality TV star revealed that she feels like her "soul has been pulled" after parting ways with Eric.

“Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs,” Jessica began the lengthy post.

The country singer from Texas further shared that she is "proud" of who she has become after so much sadness.

“To the girl I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I am proud of you. To the woman I am becoming, I am excited for you….lets do this…it’s GO TIME,” added the 44-year-old.

For those unversed, Jessica announced her separation from Eric in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share three children - Maxi, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

