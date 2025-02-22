King Charles makes another big decision for monarchy?

King Charles has reportedly made another big decision for monarchy with his latest move at palace amid "slimmed down monarchy" idea.

The latest apparent decision by King Charles comes after at Buckingham Palace, the monarch and Queen, joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, welcomed exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Following this event, the Cheat Sheet reported the royal couple that accompanied King Charles and Queen Camilla was definitely a lesser-known duo: The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin. He’s 78 years old and married to Birgitte van Deurs, who is known as the Duchess of Gloucester.

The report claims the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester appearance suggests that the monarch and queen are interested in working with other members of the royal family who fall outside of the typical working royal hierarchy.

King Charles decision comes after several royal experts claimed that the monarch’s idea of a "slimmed down monarchy" has been plagued with problems.

With latest appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, King Charles might see the writing on the wall and be interested in recruiting other family members to take on the working royal status.

It maybe a sign that other extended royal family members might eventually become working royals themselves.