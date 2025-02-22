Prince William reacts to false rumours about Kate Middleton

Prince William has reportedly reacted to false rumours about his wife Kate Middleton regarding her fashion protocol.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, via the GB News, the Prince of Wales is "appalled" by treatment to Kate amid Kensington Palace's U-turn.

The royal insider told the publication, "There's a huge feeling amongst not just the Royal Family but also within all the people that work for them, that Kate can do no wrong, so of course everyone is appalled that she's even being questioned over this."

The palace insiders further claimed the future queen is being encouraged to ignore critics and continue handling her public duties in whatever way makes her comfortable.

The controversy arose after reports that Kensington Palace would no longer release details about Kate Middleton’s outfits during her public appearances now that she’s recovered from her cancer treatment and gradually returning to royal duties.

Later, the palace spokesperson shared, “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding the Princess of Wales’ clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.

“To clarify, the comments in the article were from me, not from the Princess of Wales … To be clear there has been no change in approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’ clothing.”