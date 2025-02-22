Ashley Tisdale reacts to viral meme comparing 'Sharpay Evans' to Taylor Swift

Ashley Tisdale has weighed in on the viral meme comparing her High School Musical character, Sharpay Evans, to Taylor Swift.

While promoting her partnership with Willow, Tisdale exclusively told Us Weekly, “She’s an icon. I mean, both are icons.”

The meme gained traction after an image of Swift looking disappointed at the Super Bowl was compared to Sharpay’s iconic “This is not what I want” moment from High School Musical.

According to the publication, Tisdale embraced the comparison, reposting it with the caption, “Icons being icons.”

Moreover, Tisdale, who starred in all three HSM films and the spinoff Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, expressed her appreciation for Sharpay’s lasting impact.

In regards to this, she said, “It’s incredible that people still think of her after all these years. It’s not Gabriella or Troy they reference—it’s Sharpay.”

Beyond reminiscing about her Disney days, Tisdale also shared her thoughts on motherhood, as she and her husband, Christopher French, are raising daughters Jupiter and Emerson.

While she supports her children’s future choices, she’s hesitant about them entering the entertainment industry, citing her own early start in show business, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Tisdale discussed her improved postpartum experience with Emerson, crediting Willow’s wearable breast pumps for making her breast-feeding journey easier.