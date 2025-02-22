Drake beats fan at Rock-Paper-Scissors, then gives consolation prize

Drake took a hit to his wallet during a quick rock-paper-scissors session with a fan.

In a video posted on X, the God's Plan rapper, 38, could be seen engaging with a fan during his Australia show when he noticed a fan's sign that read, "Rock-paper-scissors to buy my dad a birthday car."

"I like this sign right here," Drake said while approaching the fan for the game. "Oh s*** that's my game boy." On the count of three, Drake chose paper while the fan chose rock, beating the fan in the first round.

In a rematch, the pair had a tie as they gestured the same hand sign twice until Drake won a second time.

"I'm still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car," the rapper said.

"Don't ever f*** with me on rock, paper, scissors, though! I will win."

On February 20, Drake noticed a pregnant fan during the show and offered her VIP tickets and $30K.

"Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there!" Drake said in a video shared online. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and, like, $30,000," he added, joking, "Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?"

The fan, however, later updated on social media that she did not really receive the money, but said it will "hands down be the best experience EVER."

"Best believe our daughters name will have some resemblance to Drake."

On February 9, Drake offered $25K to a fan for holding up an Adonis for President sign, referring to the rapper's seven-year-old son. "You’re showing a lot of love to my son, "Drake said in a TikTok video captured by a fan. "On behalf of me and Adonis, we’re going to give you 25 grand for your family."

During the same concert, he announced $20K for another fan holding a sign that read, "Kiss Me It's My Birthday." Drake also offered to pay for their birthday dinner and invite them back to the show.