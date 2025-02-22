MrBeast admits struggles with mental health

 
MrBeast revealed that his job comes with its fair share of struggles

February 22, 2025

MrBeast just admitted that the pressure of his job has deteriorated his mental health.

The YouTuber, is the biggest content creator on the platform currently with over 300 million subscribers and last year partnered with Amazon MGM Studios, to create a Squid Game inspired competition, called Beast Games, where 1000 people compete against each other to win $10 million, the biggest cash prize in entertainment history.

During his confession on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he noted, "If my mental health was a priority I wouldn't be as successful as I am, and that's just a sad fact.”

"I am like f**k why am I doing this? This is so f**king hard. It's just a lot man you're just going constantly,” MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, added.

He also noted, “This year so far, I'm more unhappy than happy and it's just, they're just things you got to do that just aren't fun."

However, despite feeling close to a burnout, MrBeast admitted he does not want to stop creating content, saying, "It just all rests my shoulders and if I don't film there is no content, like the channel just literally ceases if I stop filming.”

